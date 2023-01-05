Michigan Rail Enhancement Program to provide grants that improve public safety

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Rail Enhancement Program is accepting applications to improve freight rail corridors and facilities that improve public safety, operational efficiency, system accessibility, system capacity, and system condition.

Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) Office of Rail offers three programs to support Michigan’s rail system including the Freight Economic Development Program, Michigan Rail Loan Assistance Program, and Michigan Rail Enhancement Grant Program.

MDOT is accepting applications for the Michigan Rail Enhancement Program through February 24.

Eligible applicants include freight railroads and owners of multi-user transload facilities.

Eligible Project Costs

Fixed assets such as track, ties, bridges, crossings, rail scales on mainline corridors and at rail yards, intermodal facilities and transload facilities.

Movable equipment and/or rolling stock may be considered if plans are submitted that adequately address Michigan-specific use.

Ineligible Project Costs

Design, engineering, permit fees and right-of-way acquisition.

Applications must be submitted by the deadline by emailing Alex Nikoloff at NikoloffA@Michigan.gov.

Multiple applications may be submitted by applicants, but total awards cannot exceed $5 million total per applicant per project solicitation and/or MDOT fiscal year.

According to Michigan’s Freight Economic Development website, grants cover up to 70 percent of eligible project costs of up to $5 million.

You learn more about the grant and view the application here.

