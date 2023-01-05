Michigan gets its first rail biking business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business.

It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City.

2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on Rails, which has bikes that run on railroad tracks that are no longer used.

Macie, a former MDOT employee, had to work with the state and railroad to get approval.

“These bikes essentially just glide down the track, so there is little to no effort to it, which is so cool. I think the biggest thing that makes me so excited is anyone and everyone can do it - from elderly to toddlers to people with disabilities,” Macie said. “I’m just super excited because a lot of activities don’t allow that for people. This is really special. People will be able to come be outside with their families and enjoy nature.”

Macie is taking reservations for the Traverse City launch on Memorial Day Weekend. More information can be found on its official website.

