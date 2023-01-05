Local Nonprofit Helps People Living with Alopecia

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nekeyta Brunson was diagnosed with alopecia in the first grade and hid her condition from friends, family, and others who were close to her. Now she is embracing it and showing other people how to do the same.

With her nonprofit She’s Uncovered, Nekeyta teaches people living with alopecia how to own their story and build their confidence. Through her business Uncovered Beauty Studios, she is helping people in the local Lansing community improve their physical, mental, and personal health. For more information, visit her website, https://www.shesuncovered.com/.

