Local Nonprofit Helps People Living with Alopecia

A Haven for People Living with Alopecia
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nekeyta Brunson was diagnosed with alopecia in the first grade and hid her condition from friends, family, and others who were close to her. Now she is embracing it and showing other people how to do the same.

With her nonprofit She’s Uncovered, Nekeyta teaches people living with alopecia how to own their story and build their confidence. Through her business Uncovered Beauty Studios, she is helping people in the local Lansing community improve their physical, mental, and personal health. For more information, visit her website, https://www.shesuncovered.com/.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
Anthony Anderson Jr.
Suspect arrested in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Lansing Township
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in retail fraud investigation
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Officers responded to a rail station platform around 2:15 a.m., where witnesses reported an...
78-year-old man has ear, part of face chewed off during attack, police say

Latest News

Studio 10 Presents: Local Nonprofit Helps People Living with Alopecia
Studio 10 Presents: Local Nonprofit Helps People Living with Alopecia
Studio 10 Presents: Residents celebrate with giant Christmas feast at Burcham Hills
holiday appetizers
Studio 10 Easy Holiday Appetizers
Hooray for Kwanzaa
Studio 10 Exploring Kwanzaa Symbols and History