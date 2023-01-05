Kiwanis Club of Haslett-Okemos donates $9,760 to Harris Nature Center

New Play Equipment will be purchased for the Nature Exploration Area at the Harris Nature Center thanks to a very generous donation.(Kiwanis Club of Haslett-Okemos)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - New Play Equipment will be purchased for the Nature Exploration Area at the Harris Nature Center thanks to a very generous donation. The Kiwanis Club of Haslett-Okemos presented a check to the Harris Nature Center Foundation in the amount of $9,760.00.

“The Kiwanis Club of Haslett-Okemos has a long history of supporting the Harris Nature Center,” said Kiwanis President Thomas Moore. “It truly is a treasure for our residents and is a part of what makes Meridian Township a prime community. Our club is honored to continue supporting the Harris Nature Center in its efforts to educate, entertain and engage our youth.”

The new equipment to be purchased includes a dragonfly seesaw for the Nature Exploration Area at Harris Nature Center.

Kiwanis Club of Haslett-Okemos has been supporting the Harris Nature Center since 1997 with projects such as a bench construction and installation, construction of a screened-in porch, landscaping work, as well as funding for the purchase of a flagpole, laptop computer, projector and much more.

“You really can’t put a dollar value on the amount of support the Kiwanis Club of Haslett-Okemos has provided to the Harris Nature Center and to the Parks and Recreation Department as a whole,” stated LuAnn Maisner, Parks and Recreation Director. “They are a dedicated group of generous, hardworking and motivated members who put the community first.”

The Harris Nature Center is located 3998 Van Atta Rd, Okemos.

