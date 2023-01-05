Goats of Mitten Misfits Sanctuary Farm in Grand Ledge will dispose of your Christmas tree

You can stop by the Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary in Grand Ledge and drop off your tree.
You can stop by the Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary in Grand Ledge and drop off your tree.(WILX News 10)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Many people still have their Christmas trees up past the holiday. Live Christmas trees only live for about four to five weeks. If your tree is getting ready to be taken down, there is a more beneficial way to dispose of your tree.

For the animals at Mitten Misfits Sanctuary Farm in Grand Ledge, they got you covered and will enjoy what is left of your Christmas tree.

Christmas trees are like a treat for the animals at the Mitten Misfits Sanctuary Farm. Especially for the goats. While they taste good for the animals. They also provide great nutrition for them during the winter.

Christmas trees are like a treat for the animals at the Mitten Misfits Sanctuary Farm.
Christmas trees are like a treat for the animals at the Mitten Misfits Sanctuary Farm.(WILX News 10)

The owners told News 10′s Taylor Gattoni that they can feed the animals Christmas trees for months with the number of trees they typically receive.

“It’s actually therapeutic for the animals to be able to munch on them and have something else to do and it’s a natural de-wormer for the donkeys, for the goats, and sheep, and even the pigs,” said Victoria Worthy, owner of Mitten Misfits Sanctuary.

You can stop by the Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary in Grand Ledge and drop off your tree any day of the week from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It is important to bring the trees without tinsel and garland.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
Anthony Anderson Jr.
Suspect arrested in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Lansing Township
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in retail fraud investigation
Officers responded to a rail station platform around 2:15 a.m., where witnesses reported an...
78-year-old man has ear, part of face chewed off during attack, police say
The sheriff’s office is investigating the alleged crime as an armed robbery and home invasion.
Armed 79-year-old shoots, kills intruder who stabbed him in home garage, deputies say

Latest News

CATA has a new ‘Listening Bus’ program, making it easier for riders to be heard
Cascades Humane Society hosting low-cost pet vaccine clinic
Make An Impact helps raise more than $200K in 2022
Make An Impact campaigns helped raise more than $200K in 2022
Donations given to Knob Hill Apartment fire victims
‘Today’s a good day’ - Cash donations distributed to victims of Okemos apartment fire