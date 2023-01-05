First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert: This morning with temperatures near freezing any untreated roadways could have slick spots. Elevated surfaces like bridges would be the most likely area where ice could quickly pop-up on your morning drive.

Today we hold on to the clouds and a few flurries remain possible during the morning hours. High temperatures today will be in the mid 30s. Tonight the clouds should start to break apart. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the mid 20s.

The weekend looks great! We turn mostly sunny for Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 30s. Sunday a weak area of low pressure passes south of Michigan. The low will brush the area with some cloud cover, but any precipitation should stay to our south. High temperatures Sunday will once again be in the mid 30s. Some sunshine returns for Monday with high temperatures back near 40º. Our next chance of measurable precipitation could hold off until the end of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 6, 2023

Average High: 31º Average Low 19º

Lansing Record High: 55° 1946

Lansing Record Low: -26° 1887

Jackson Record High: 57º 1946

Jackson Record Low: -16º 2014

