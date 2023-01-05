First Alert Weather Forecast

Some sunshine for the weekend
First Alert Weather Friday morning webcast from WILX News 10.
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert: This morning with temperatures near freezing any untreated roadways could have slick spots. Elevated surfaces like bridges would be the most likely area where ice could quickly pop-up on your morning drive.

Today we hold on to the clouds and a few flurries remain possible during the morning hours. High temperatures today will be in the mid 30s. Tonight the clouds should start to break apart. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the mid 20s.

The weekend looks great! We turn mostly sunny for Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 30s. Sunday a weak area of low pressure passes south of Michigan. The low will brush the area with some cloud cover, but any precipitation should stay to our south. High temperatures Sunday will once again be in the mid 30s. Some sunshine returns for Monday with high temperatures back near 40º. Our next chance of measurable precipitation could hold off until the end of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 6, 2023

  • Average High: 31º Average Low 19º
  • Lansing Record High: 55° 1946
  • Lansing Record Low: -26° 1887
  • Jackson Record High: 57º 1946
  • Jackson Record Low: -16º 2014

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
The Bath Township Police Department released a portions of the deadly police shooting that took...
Bath Township police releases bodycam footage of deadly shooting
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Police shooting near Lansing’s Munn Park leaves 1 dead
Michigan State Police car
Michigan State Police continues to investigate an attempted homicide in Hillsdale County

Latest News

Some Sunshine Returns For The Weekend
Cooler With Snow Showers Today
Fog fades away this afternoon and temperatures cool beginning Thursday
Areas Of Fog And Showers Today