Country Stitches to host charity Quilt-a-thon in East Lansing and Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Country Stitches will be hosting a charity Quilt-A-Thon on Friday and Saturday. Area volunteers will finish quilts from quilting materials donated by local quilters and Country Stitches for End Violent Encounters (EVE), Loaves & Fishes, Ronald McDonald House, and Gateway Community Center.

“The Quilt-A-Thon is a great way to keep the holiday spirit alive year-round,” said Ann Fuller, owner of Country Stitches. “We are very proud of our volunteers who work very hard to help people in need.”

Volunteers will be tying and finishing quilts on Friday and Saturday in East Lansing and Jackson.

Country Stitches of East Lansing will host the charity Quilt-A-Thon from 10:15 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, and from 10:15 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Country Stitches, located at 2200 Coolidge Road, Lansing.

The Quilt-A-Thon will also take place at Country Stitches located in Jackson located at 1965 Boardman Road, Jackson from 10:15 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, and from 10:15 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. Quilts made at the Jackson location will be donated to the Jackson Friendly Home and John George Home.

Individuals of all skill levels from no experience to expert are needed to make this year’s Quilt-A-Thon a success. Donations of 100% cotton fabric and polyester batting are appreciated. Country Stitches will also donate fabric, thread, and batting for the quilts.

Country Stitches is encouraging anyone interested in participating in the free Quilt-A-Thon event at the East Lansing store to call (517) 351-2416 and the Jackson store to call (517) 782-7100 to sign up.

Country Stitches is Michigan’s largest sewing machine dealer and specializes in the sale of sewing machines and quilting materials.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.