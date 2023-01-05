Bath Township police releases bodycam footage of deadly shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Bath Township have released a portion of the body camera footage of Monday’s police shooting.

Michigan State Police confirmed one person was killed in the shooting at Dutch Hills Mobile Home Park. The Bath Township Police Department said the decision to release footage was made to maintain accountability and trust within the community and they believe in “the importance of transparency.”

The footage released captured officers responding to a report of a domestic disturbance on Upton Road.

“He wants to die today,” said a woman on the scene, identified as the man’s mother.

Police said a police sergeant encountered a man involved in the disturbance who entered a residence and slammed the door. Shortly after, the man came out of the home with a gun and pointed it at the woman involved and the police sergeant.

The police sergeant shot the man several times. The body camera captured at least 10 gunshots.

“You killed him,” the woman said. “He wanted to die today and today’s the day.”

Once police were able to secure the man’s weapons, officers attempted to give the man medical aid. The footage captures officers giving CPR and using a defibrillator.

Police said the handguns the man had were replicas.

The shooting is under investigation by Michigan State Police. Bath Township police said more information will be released once Michigan State Police completes its investigation.

The full, unedited video can be viewed at the following link: WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT.

