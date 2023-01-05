Bath Township police releases bodycam footage of deadly shooting

The Bath Township Police Department released a portions of the deadly police shooting that took...
The Bath Township Police Department released a portions of the deadly police shooting that took place Jan. 2, 2023.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Bath Township have released a portion of the body camera footage of Monday’s police shooting.

Michigan State Police confirmed one person was killed in the shooting at Dutch Hills Mobile Home Park. The Bath Township Police Department said the decision to release footage was made to maintain accountability and trust within the community and they believe in “the importance of transparency.”

The footage released captured officers responding to a report of a domestic disturbance on Upton Road.

“He wants to die today,” said a woman on the scene, identified as the man’s mother.

Police said a police sergeant encountered a man involved in the disturbance who entered a residence and slammed the door. Shortly after, the man came out of the home with a gun and pointed it at the woman involved and the police sergeant.

The police sergeant shot the man several times. The body camera captured at least 10 gunshots.

“You killed him,” the woman said. “He wanted to die today and today’s the day.”

Once police were able to secure the man’s weapons, officers attempted to give the man medical aid. The footage captures officers giving CPR and using a defibrillator.

Police said the handguns the man had were replicas.

The shooting is under investigation by Michigan State Police. Bath Township police said more information will be released once Michigan State Police completes its investigation.

The full, unedited video can be viewed at the following link: WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
Anthony Anderson Jr.
Suspect arrested in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Lansing Township
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in retail fraud investigation
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Officers responded to a rail station platform around 2:15 a.m., where witnesses reported an...
78-year-old man has ear, part of face chewed off during attack, police say

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to preview some snow and drizzle...
Snow and drizzle on the way, and when to toss your tree
Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine; Kyiv won’t take part
WILX Weather Webcast 1/5/2023 PM