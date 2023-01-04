What the Tech: Gift card exchange

Consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker shows us how even if you have a gift card from a store where you never shop, you do have some options.
Half of all Americans are holding on to a total of about $21 billion worth of gift cards they may never use.
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gift cards may be popular for givers but for the people getting them, not so much.

Half of all Americans are holding on to a total of about $21 billion worth of gift cards they may never use.

You might want to go look through the junk drawers and on top of the fridge to see if you find any unused gift cards. Most don’t expire. Even if you never darken the door of the store where it comes from, you may be able to exchange it online.

But how do these exchanges work, and is it worth it?

Several websites help you sell unused gift cards. Raise and Card Cash are two of the longest-operating and most popular exchanges.

Visit the website and select where the gift card is from, and then enter the amount. the websites will show you what they sell for.

But it depends on supply and demand. Gift cards from certain stores are worth more than cards from other stores.

A $50 Lowes gift card listed on Raise, might sell for $48 which is the suggested value. But Raise charges a 15% fee. You get paid when your card sells through PayPal or direct deposit.

If you want to sell it fast, Card Cash will buy the gift card but will pay less: $40 for the $50 Lowes gift card.

Or you can trade it for a card from another retailer for a little more. Both CardCash and Raise have a B rating by the Better Business Bureau. But there are multiple complaints from customers of both companies.

If you want to sell or exchange gift cards directly with no fees, there are Gift Card Exchange communities on Reddit. If you go that route, you’ll have to give the buyer the card’s serial number and pin number which is what they need to use before paying for it. You’ll need to do some background on the buyer to avoid scams.

You may not be entirely pleased with how much you’ll be offered for the gift card. A couple of other options is to find a local charity that will gladly accept the donation, or put it away and give it to someone else next Christmas.

If you don’t know the value of the gift card, check the balance on the retailer’s website before exchanging it.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
There is a heavy police presence at Dutch Hills mobile home park in Bath Township, MI.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Bath Twp. mobile home park
Michigan State Police found two guns during a traffic stop on Dec. 29, 2022.
Michigan State Police seize 2 guns following traffic stop
Man dies in car crash in Oakland Township
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Anthony Anderson Jr.
Suspect arrested in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Lansing Township
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam
Every holiday season, certain toys break out as the hottest and hardest to find.
What the Tech: A Lego building app to spark creativity
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in retail fraud investigation
Michigan offering crop grants to help keep produce fresher