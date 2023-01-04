Turkey census - Michigan DNR seeks public input documenting wild turkey sightings
Wild turkeys can reach speeds of up to 55 mph.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the comeback of the wild turkey is one of the greatest wildlife conservation stories.
The DNR said wild turkeys can be found in every county in the Lower Peninsula, plus parts of the Upper Peninsula. Officials with the DNR want to know how many wild turkeys are in Michigan and where they are found.
The department is asking for the public’s help in documenting where wild turkeys are found to help benefit wild turkey management in Michigan. A survey can be found on the official DNR website.
More information on Michigan’s wild turkeys can be found here.
