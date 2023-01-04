Turkey census - Michigan DNR seeks public input documenting wild turkey sightings

Wild turkeys can reach speeds of up to 55 mph.
Wild turkeys-File photo
Wild turkeys-File photo(WCAX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the comeback of the wild turkey is one of the greatest wildlife conservation stories.

The DNR said wild turkeys can be found in every county in the Lower Peninsula, plus parts of the Upper Peninsula. Officials with the DNR want to know how many wild turkeys are in Michigan and where they are found.

The department is asking for the public’s help in documenting where wild turkeys are found to help benefit wild turkey management in Michigan. A survey can be found on the official DNR website.

More information on Michigan’s wild turkeys can be found here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
There is a heavy police presence at Dutch Hills mobile home park in Bath Township, MI.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Bath Twp. mobile home park
Michigan State Police found two guns during a traffic stop on Dec. 29, 2022.
Michigan State Police seize 2 guns following traffic stop
Man dies in car crash in Oakland Township
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in retail fraud investigation
Michigan offering crop grants to help keep produce fresher
President Joe Biden is applauded by, from left, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike...
Biden highlights bipartisanship during House GOP chaos