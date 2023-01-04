Suspect arrested in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Lansing Township

Anthony Anderson Jr.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 28-year-old man from Saginaw has been arrested in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting that left one man dead.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. Curshawn Terrell, 40, and Shaquille Brown, 29 were both shot. Terrell died from his injuries.

Police said with the help of the Lansing Police Department and the Saginaw County Parole Board, they were able to identify Anthony Anderson Jr. as the suspect in the shooting.

Police said Anderson is currently on parole and has a criminal history that involved 14 felony convictions for assaultive and weapons-related charges.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office approved an arrest warrant Wednesday morning for Anderson for the charges of open murder, assault with intent to commit murder, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and other charges.

According to authorities, Anderson was taken into custody shortly after the warrant was approved when Anderson was found to be a driver in a two-vehicle crash in Saginaw Township.

If convicted, Anderson faces the possibility of life in prison.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-488-1344.

