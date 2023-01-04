Senator-elect Sarah Anthony to be sworn in at the State Capitol

The first African American woman to represent mid-Michigan in the state’s senate.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Senator-elect Sarah Anthony will be sworn in at the State Capitol on Wednesday. Making history as the first African American woman to represent mid-Michigan in the state’s senate.

Anthony beat her democratic opponent Sam Singh and her republican opponent Nkenge Ayanna Robertson during the midterm election in November She will be representing District 21 which encompasses both Ingham and Eaton counties.

During her four-year term, she said that she will be focusing on making health care more accessible and affordable, supporting economic development, safeguarding public education, and helping create a fair criminal justice system.

Wednesday’s ceremony will be open to the public and take place at Heritage Hall, the Capitol’s new Welcome Center from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

