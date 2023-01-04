Search continues for driver involved in New Year’s Day hit and run leaving 1 dead in Oakland Township

OAKLAND TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Investigators are continuing their search for a driver of a BMW 3 series sedan that hit and killed a Shelby Township man early Sunday morning around 5:49 a.m.

Officials said that 22-year-old Benjamin Kable, who died in the crash, was a senior at Michigan State University.

Kable was walking along the road on Rochester Road south of Whims Lane on the morning of New Year’s Day. Investigators believe a woman of Asian descent in her mid-30s was operating a white, gray, or silver BMW 3-series sedan from model years 2016 to 2018 when it allegedly hit Kable. The driver fled the scene.

Kable was pronounced dead at the scene after evaluation by paramedics from the Oakland Township Fire Department. It is not known if Kable was standing or walking in the roadway when he was hit. The speed limit where the crash occurred is 50 mph.

Investigators said the vehicle involved likely has damage to its hood and front bumper is missing the right front grille and a portion of the left front grille. The driver of the BMW fled the scene after the crash. Officials said that drug and alcohol use is unknown by either the driver or Kable.

The incident is being handled by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

