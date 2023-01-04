Search continues for driver involved in New Year’s Day hit and run leaving 1 dead in Oakland Township

Investigators believe a woman of Asian descent in her mid-30s was operating a white, gray, or...
Investigators believe a woman of Asian descent in her mid-30s was operating a white, gray, or silver BMW 3-series sedan from model years 2016 to 2018 when it allegedly hit Kable. The driver fled the scene.(Oakland County Sheriff's Office)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Investigators are continuing their search for a driver of a BMW 3 series sedan that hit and killed a Shelby Township man early Sunday morning around 5:49 a.m.

Officials said that 22-year-old Benjamin Kable, who died in the crash, was a senior at Michigan State University.

Background: Man dies in car crash in Oakland Township

Kable was walking along the road on Rochester Road south of Whims Lane on the morning of New Year’s Day. Investigators believe a woman of Asian descent in her mid-30s was operating a white, gray, or silver BMW 3-series sedan from model years 2016 to 2018 when it allegedly hit Kable. The driver fled the scene.

Investigators believe a woman of Asian descent in her mid-30s was operating a white, gray, or...
Investigators believe a woman of Asian descent in her mid-30s was operating a white, gray, or silver BMW 3-series sedan from model years 2016 to 2018 when it allegedly hit Kable.(Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Kable was pronounced dead at the scene after evaluation by paramedics from the Oakland Township Fire Department. It is not known if Kable was standing or walking in the roadway when he was hit. The speed limit where the crash occurred is 50 mph.

Investigators said the vehicle involved likely has damage to its hood and front bumper is missing the right front grille and a portion of the left front grille. The driver of the BMW fled the scene after the crash. Officials said that drug and alcohol use is unknown by either the driver or Kable.

The incident is being handled by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
There is a heavy police presence at Dutch Hills mobile home park in Bath Township, MI.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Bath Twp. mobile home park
Michigan State Police found two guns during a traffic stop on Dec. 29, 2022.
Michigan State Police seize 2 guns following traffic stop
Man dies in car crash in Oakland Township
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Plus Mega Millions jackpot rolls over - again!
Patchy fog, showers midweek, and we celebrate an Italian classic
Ceremony for President Harold A. Pope and other elected officers to take place on Jan. 5.
Lansing Branch NAACP to swear-in new president, Harold A. Pope
Garcia has worked for DIFS for more than 14 years and has served as Deputy General Counsel in...
Joe Garcia to serve as General Counsel for the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services
National Not-So Holidays: January
Patchy fog, showers midweek, and we celebrate an Italian classic