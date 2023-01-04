School bus crash sends 15 children to hospital in West Virginia

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A school bus crash in West Virginia on Wednesday morning sent 15 children to the hospital, authorities said.

The students were taken to Wheeling Hospital as a precaution after the bus crashed, officials told news outlets.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard told WTRF-TV that there were no serious injuries. The sheriff’s office said the bus went into a ditch, and the students aboard were tossed around.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m., Ohio County Schools spokesman Gabe Wells told The Intelligencer. He said the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the crash and video from the bus will be reviewed.

Ohio County Schools Superintendent Kimberly Miller said the safety of students is the school system’s top priority and she thanked first responders for the care they showed students at the scene.

