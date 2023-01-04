Patchy fog, showers midweek, and we celebrate an Italian classic
Plus Mega Millions rolls over again!
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk check out the fog and rain sticking around. Maureen Halliday joins to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day and what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.
More:
- Patchy fog and showers today
- Senator-elect Sarah Anthony to be sworn in at the State Capitol
- Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940M after no winner
- Gov. Whitmer challenges Michigan students to come up with a creative design for an art contest
ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 4, 2023
- Average High: 32º Average Low 19º
- Lansing Record High: 61° 1997
- Lansing Record Low: -29° 1981
- Jackson Record High: 60º 1997
- Jackson Record Low: -13º 1981
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.