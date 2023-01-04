Owosso gets new shipping option for residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine having to drive 30 minutes just to ship a package.

That’s why people in Owosso are excited about its new UPS Store, located on Main Street, next to Planet Fitness.

Beforehand, people in the Owosso area had to go to Flint or Lansing to return their Amazon packages or ship something by UPS.

Owner Ann-Elyse Drzewicki said in the few days they’ve been open, customers have been very welcoming and relieved.

“Everybody has been very excited, very welcoming. People have just come in to say hi and ‘We’re glad that you’re here,’ not even doing business with me,” Drzewicki said. “They’re just happy that we came to the community. I think that’s cool.”

The new UPS Store is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.