Owosso gets new shipping option for residents

Owosso has a new UPS Store.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine having to drive 30 minutes just to ship a package.

That’s why people in Owosso are excited about its new UPS Store, located on Main Street, next to Planet Fitness.

Beforehand, people in the Owosso area had to go to Flint or Lansing to return their Amazon packages or ship something by UPS.

Owner Ann-Elyse Drzewicki said in the few days they’ve been open, customers have been very welcoming and relieved.

“Everybody has been very excited, very welcoming. People have just come in to say hi and ‘We’re glad that you’re here,’ not even doing business with me,” Drzewicki said. “They’re just happy that we came to the community. I think that’s cool.”

The new UPS Store is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Owosso gets new shipping option for residents
