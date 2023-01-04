New Ingham County Prosecutor, new policies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “My number one priority as the Ingham County Prosecutor is to reach out to law enforcement, community leaders, and the community as a whole, to reduce the gun violence in Ingham county, particularly Lansing.” said John Dewane, Ingham County Prosecutor.

Dewane replaced Carol Siemon, who retired at the end of the year. Siemon faced criticism from some law enforcement agencies and judges. They claimed she was too lenient with plea deals for people charged with violent crimes.

Dewane emphasized how he wants to get more illegal guns off area streets.

“I’m gonna take a hard line stance with people that have guns illegally in their vehicles and who do not have a concealed pistol license,” he said.

Gun violence advocacy group Advance Peace Lansing said they look forward to working with the prosecutor to address the root causes of crime.

“We have seen an up-tick in gun-related crimes in Ingham County over the last couple years.” said Paul Elam, with Advance Peace Lansing.

Elam is partnered with Ingham County to help reduce gun violence. He said they have been successful so far, but he wants to continue their work.

“I’m personally excited that the top priority for our new prosecutor will remain gun violence,” he said.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth is confident Dewane will do just that.

In a statement to News 10, Wriggelsworth said, “We as a community need to collectively find ways to significantly reduce crime in Ingham County.... to continue to partner with the community on prevention, and tackling root causes, not trials and sentencings.”

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina criticized former prosecutor carol Simeon for an increase in crime in Ingham County, and looks forward to Dewane taking the office in a new direction.

“I’ve also talked now to prosecutor Dewane, I am beginning a weapons court, and the weapons court will really look at the underlying reasons, like why are people carrying weapons,” said Aquilina.

On top of gun violence, he plans to focus on violent crime and repeat offenders. Dewane has worked in the prosecutor’s office since 2001. He has also been a prosecuting attorney for 10 years with a focus on murder.

