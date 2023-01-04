Mid-Michigan’s Lifestyle Show, Studio 10 Returns to Air January 16, 2023!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX TV 10 is thrilled to announce the re-launch of Mid-Michigan’s only lifestyle show, Studio 10! The feel-good show that features local food, health, parenting and financial tips, entertainment, local stories and more - returns Monday, January 16th, 2023 from 3:00PM – 4:00PM weekdays on WILX TV 10.

Studio 10 launched on WILX in the fall of 2020 and took a brief hiatus in the summer of 2022. This one-hour local lifestyle show will return to air with the familiar face of Co-Host Nicole Buchmann, who brings a contagious joy and energy to the show and is excited to continue to share the unique stories of Mid-Michigan. Nicole will be joined by New Jersey native, Rachelle Legrand, who is more than excited to learn about the Mid-West. Rachelle has a background in journalism and theater, which makes Studio 10 a perfect home for her. Familiar face and Multi-Media Journalist, Claudia Sella, is joining the Studio 10 team after working as a Reporter on the News 10 team since August of 2021.

Studio 10′s commitment to covering our local communities and the amazing people that live here, will translate across the show’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Make sure to follow to stay up to date on all of the latest Studio 10!

If you have a story idea, or your company would like to be a sponsor of Studio 10, email studio10@wilx.com.

With the return of Studio 10, WILX is announcing a new weekday daytime line-up that will also launch on Monday, January 16, 2023.

4:30 - 7:00AM - News 10 TODAY

7:00 - 9:00AM - The TODAY Show

9:00 - 10:00AM - TODAY 3rd Hour

10:00 - 11:00AM - TODAY with Hoda & Jenna

11:00- 11:30AM - News 10 TODAY @ 11AM

11:30 - 12:00PM - Cornerstone Programming

12:00 - 1:00PM - NBC News Daily

1:00 - 2:00PM - Rachel Ray

2:00 - 3:00PM - Kelly Clarkson

3:00 - 4:00PM - Studio 10

4:00 - 4:30PM - Funny You Should Ask

4:30 - 5:00PM - Jeopardy II

5:00 - 6:30PM - News 10

