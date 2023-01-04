Michigan State Police arrest driver in possession of illegal drugs after foot chase

Troopers from the Lansing Post stopped the vehicle in Delta Township on Waverly Rd. for a violation on Wednesday around 1:55 a.m.(Michigan State Police)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A driver is being jailed in Eaton County for the possession of meth, cocaine, resisting police, and probation violation according to a Michigan State Police (MSP) Twitter post.

Troopers from the Lansing Post stopped the vehicle in Delta Township on Waverly Rd. for a violation on Wednesday around 1:55 a.m. MSP said on their post that the driver fled on foot and was then arrested after a foot chase.

