Michigan State Police arrest driver in possession of illegal drugs after foot chase

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A driver is being jailed in Eaton County for the possession of meth, cocaine, resisting police, and probation violation according to a Michigan State Police (MSP) Twitter post.

Troopers from the Lansing Post stopped the vehicle in Delta Township on Waverly Rd. for a violation on Wednesday around 1:55 a.m. MSP said on their post that the driver fled on foot and was then arrested after a foot chase.

