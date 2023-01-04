Michigan offering crop grants to help keep produce fresher

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is offering money to help fund projects that will make sure fruits and vegetables stay fresher longer.

The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program from the United States Department of Agriculture is designed to fund projects and campaigns that help farmers study how to keep crops healthy and safe to eat.

The grants have a maximum award of $100,000 for research proposals and $125,000 for marketing, training and education proposals designed to enhance the competitiveness of the state’s specialty crops.

Some money is also being set aside to help increase the number of fruits and vegetables produced as the climate changes.

More information and how to apply can be found on MDARD’s official website.

