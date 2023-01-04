Meridian Township Winter Farmers’ Market movies to Meridian Mall

Meridian Township
Meridian Township(Hand-out | WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Farmers’ Market will continue its winter season indoors at Meridian Mall located at 1982 W Grand River Ave, Okemos.

Starting Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the JC Penney corridor (next to Launch and H&M). There will be 25 to 30 vendors attending, giving attendees a chance to browse a variety of locally homegrown and homemade goods.

The Winter Farmers’ Market is open on the first and third Saturdays of the month, Jan. through March, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients can use their Michigan Bridge Card at the Farmers’ Market. Double Up Food Bucks are also accepted all year round.

More information can be found by contacting Meridian Township Farmers’ Market Manager, Tom Cary at 517-712-2395 or emailing farmersmarket@meridian.mi.us.

You can find the complete vendor list at www.meridian.mi.us/FarmersMarket. The list is updated every Wednesday by noon.

