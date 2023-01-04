Legally blind artist paints iconic Michigan landscapes

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - David Penfold is a wonderful artist capturing details of Michigan’s most iconic landscapes.

All this despite the fact that he is legally blind.

For most of his life, David spent his years as a professional landscaper creating art through gardens even for Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel.

However, after moving to Mid-Michigan, David lost his sight to glaucoma in 2011.

That’s when he went from landscaping...to painting.

Now he paints his favorite spots in Michigan by memory or by using technology to enlarge images. Legally blind artist David V. Penfold, has new works called “Lighthouses of the Great Lakes.” The exhibit ran at the Hannah Community Center.

For more information: https://www.etsy.com/shop/DavidsPaintbyPenfold

