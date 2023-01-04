Lansing Branch NAACP to swear-in new president, Harold A. Pope

Ceremony for President Harold A. Pope and other elected officers to take place on Jan. 5.
Ceremony for President Harold A. Pope and other elected officers to take place on Jan. 5.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Longtime NAACP member and Lansing resident Harold A. Pope has been elected president of the Lansing Branch NAACP.

All the branch officers will receive the Oath of Office at the ceremony with the participation of the executive committee and other branch members.

In addition to Pope, the new officers include the following:

First Vice President Versey Williams

Second Vice President Melvin Coleman

Third Vice President Derrick Knox Jr.

Secretary Yolanda Bennett

Treasurer Nicole Evans

Executive Committee Members

Dr. Pamelajune Anderson

Robbin Bell

Fonda Brewer

Sharon Civils

Haywood Edwards

Dr. Lee June

James McCurtis Jr.

Melvin McWilliams

Dan Segalman

Dr. Lee Taylor

Toni Wheeler

Winston Williams

“I’m looking forward to working with the new officers and executive committee members as we continue to grow this branch,” Pope said. “I am keenly focused on retaining current members and growing our younger membership both in the branch and within its Youth Council.”

Pope said he would also like to see members that have not been as active return to help their efforts to fight for democracy.

A Lansing resident since 2008, Pope has served in various capacities on the Lansing Branch including vice president, chair of military and veteran affairs, and as a parliamentarian. His main goals are to grow the branch’s membership and work with the Greater Lansing community to eliminate disenfranchisement within Black communities and other marginalized groups.

“We are grateful for our new officers and various committee members and their commitment for the next two years,” said Carrie Owens, a longtime Lansing Branch member. “We need to demonstrate that we deserve all of the equal rights, privileges, justice and freedom for all people.”

The swearing-in ceremony will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5 at the former Otto Middle School located at 500 East Thomas St., Lansing.

