Joe Garcia to serve as General Counsel for the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services

By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox announced on Wednesday that Joe Garcia has been promoted to serve as the Department’s General Counsel.

Garcia will oversee the OGC, which is responsible for providing legal advice and representation to the Director and DIFS staff including enforcement actions, formal administrative hearings, receivership proceedings, orders, drafting enforcement-related rules and bulletins, declaratory rulings, and processing FOIA requests.

This office is also responsible for the prevention of criminal and fraudulent activities in the insurance and financial services markets through the Fraud Investigation Unit.

Director Fox described Garcia as a dedicated, highly skilled attorney and public servant.

“I am pleased that he will continue to serve Michigan residents in his new role as DIFS’ General Counsel,” said Director Fox. “I have no doubt that Joe will bring his many years of experience to continue to move DIFS forward to achieve our goals and to work on behalf of consumers statewide.”

Garcia has worked for DIFS for more than 14 years and has served as Deputy General Counsel in the Office of General Counsel (OGC) for over 12 years. Prior to joining DIFS, he was an attorney in private practice specializing in real estate, commercial transactions, and litigation.

He has a Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor degrees from Michigan State University and lives in Delta Township with his wife and two daughters.

More information about the Office of General Counsel or DIFS’ other areas of regulatory responsibility, can be found by visiting Michigan.gov/DIFS.

Suspected insurance fraud can be reported to the DIFS Fraud Investigation Unit safely, easily, and, in most cases, anonymously by calling 877-999-6442 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online by visiting DIFS’ website.

