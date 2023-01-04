Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

(Pixabay)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a familiar phone scam.

According to authorities, people have reported phone calls from someone pretending to be a sergeant in order to scam Jackson residents out of money. The Sheriff’s Office said they will never ask for money or any payment over the phone.

Related: Scam alert: Hillsdale County didn’t call you for delinquent taxes

The official Federal Trade Commission website has more information on how to recognize scams and avoid scams.

If this sounds familiarthese types of phone scams have occurred multiple times in multiple municipalities across the state of Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
There is a heavy police presence at Dutch Hills mobile home park in Bath Township, MI.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Bath Twp. mobile home park
Michigan State Police found two guns during a traffic stop on Dec. 29, 2022.
Michigan State Police seize 2 guns following traffic stop
Man dies in car crash in Oakland Township
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in retail fraud investigation
Michigan offering crop grants to help keep produce fresher
Wild turkeys-File photo
Turkey census - Michigan DNR seeks public input documenting wild turkey sightings
President Joe Biden is applauded by, from left, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike...
Biden highlights bipartisanship during House GOP chaos