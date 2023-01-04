Howell to give out free radon tests

January is National Radon Action Month
(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Howell are handing out free radon tests.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas found in soil and rock in all parts of the United States. The colorless and odorless gas is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers. Officials said testing is the only way to know if you or your family are at risk.

The gas enters homes through openings in the foundation floor or walls and become trapped. Officials recommend testing homes every two years.

People can stop by Howell City Hall, located at 611 Grand River Avenue, or the Livingston County Health Department, located at 2300 Grand River Avenue, to pick up their free radon test kit.

You can check your county’s radon level on EGLE’s website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence at Dutch Hills mobile home park in Bath Township, MI.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Bath Twp. mobile home park
One woman dead after a car crash in Parma Township on Sunday
Sparrow Hospital announces first baby of the new year
Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Saving lives at the Lansing Mall
Saving lives at the Lansing Mall
Mayor Schor announces American Rescue Plan grant awards in Lansing
Mayor Schor announces American Rescue Plan grant awards in Lansing
Livingston County Sheriff seeks 2 accused of using stolen card to buy $1K worth of lottery tickets
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin