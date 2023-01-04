Howell to give out free radon tests

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Howell are handing out free radon tests.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas found in soil and rock in all parts of the United States. The colorless and odorless gas is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers. Officials said testing is the only way to know if you or your family are at risk.

The gas enters homes through openings in the foundation floor or walls and become trapped. Officials recommend testing homes every two years.

People can stop by Howell City Hall, located at 611 Grand River Avenue, or the Livingston County Health Department, located at 2300 Grand River Avenue, to pick up their free radon test kit.

You can check your county’s radon level on EGLE’s website.

