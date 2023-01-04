Gov. Whitmer challenges Michigan students to come up with a creative design for an art contest

(Pixabay / MGN)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is challenging Michigan’s K-12 students to come up with a creative design for the 2023 State of the State program cover. Students will be following the theme “What makes Michigan strong?”

Governor Whitmer hopes that students from across Michigan will display their skills and submit their designs in the contest.

“Michigan is full of creative young people, and I am excited to highlight their talents as part of the 2023 State of the State program,” said Governor Whitmer. “I believe what makes Michigan strong is the people that live here, and I am delighted to share a student’s artwork that highlights what they see as Michigan’s strengths.”

Students are encouraged to be as creative as possible and are welcome to use crayons, markers, paint, or any other material.

To submit your design, visit michigan.gov/artcontest and follow the instructions on the webpage.

Submissions will be accepted exclusively through the online system and must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

The student artist who creates the winning design will receive a gift box from Cherry Republic.

During Governor Whitmer’s State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m., she will share her vision for Michigan and plan to address key issues to put Michigan first, including jobs, education, infrastructure, and Michigan’s strong economic progress.

Making history as the first African American woman to represent mid-Michigan in the state’s...
Senator-elect Sarah Anthony to be sworn in at the State Capitol
Areas Of Fog And Showers Today