Fog fades with cooler temps on the way
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to tell us when the fog will dissipate.
More:
- Cooler temperatures on the way
- CATA has a new ‘Listening Bus’ program, making it easier for riders to be heard
- Meridian Township Winter Farmers’ Market moves to Meridian Mall
- Saving lives at the Lansing Mall
- Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 4, 2023
- Average High: 32º Average Low 19º
- Lansing Record High: 61° 1997
- Lansing Record Low: -29° 1981
- Jackson Record High: 60º 1997
- Jackson Record Low: -13º 1981
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.