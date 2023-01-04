Fog fades with cooler temps on the way

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to tell us when the fog will dissipate.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 4, 2023

Average High: 32º Average Low 19º

Lansing Record High: 61° 1997

Lansing Record Low: -29° 1981

Jackson Record High: 60º 1997

Jackson Record Low: -13º 1981

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.