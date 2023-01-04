First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our area saw a wide variety of weather today. Starting with fog and rain showers moving off to the north. Some southern and eastern sections got a great view of the sun this afternoon. Temperatures were all above normal and the range was lower 40s north to upper 50s south. We are back to the clouds and adding patchy drizzle tonight. We will cool back to the low to mid 30s so even a few snow showers may great us at dawn...

The low pressure that is spinning out west across Wisconsin will drift our way for Thursday. Not a lot of moisture but we expect to see spotty snow showers through the day. Highs will be mid 30s. The snow showers will last into early Friday. With some luck we may see the clouds break late in the day for a hint of sunshine and a high in the upper 30s.

Our next system to watch will pass just south late Saturday and into Sunday. That could bring a few snow showers to the area but noting significant. Overall, for this time of year, very quiet weather is expected with no major warm-ups or cool downs coming and no major storm systems are on the way either.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 4, 2023

Average High: 32º Average Low 19º

Lansing Record High: 61° 1997

Lansing Record Low: -29° 1981

Jackson Record High: 60º 1997

Jackson Record Low: -13º 1981

