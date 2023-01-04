Eaton County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in retail fraud investigation
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person.
According to authorities, the person is a suspect wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. Further details were not revealed at the time.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-323-8480.
