Eaton County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in retail fraud investigation

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person.

According to authorities, the person is a suspect wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-323-8480.

