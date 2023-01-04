Eaton County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in retail fraud investigation

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-323-8480.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person.

According to authorities, the person is a suspect wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-323-8480.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
There is a heavy police presence at Dutch Hills mobile home park in Bath Township, MI.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Bath Twp. mobile home park
Michigan State Police found two guns during a traffic stop on Dec. 29, 2022.
Michigan State Police seize 2 guns following traffic stop
Man dies in car crash in Oakland Township
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam
Michigan offering crop grants to help keep produce fresher
Wild turkeys-File photo
Turkey census - Michigan DNR seeks public input documenting wild turkey sightings
President Joe Biden is applauded by, from left, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike...
Biden highlights bipartisanship during House GOP chaos