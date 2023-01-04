Childhood vaccinations are down

The Jackson County Health Department vaccination rates are eight to 20% lower than the state of Michigan as a whole.
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A record high of about 40 million children missed a measles vaccination last year, but the measles vaccine is not the only one children are missing.

The rate of unvaccinated children is growing, as is the concern over the safety of vaccines.

Parent Elaina Bell has concerns about vaccinating children.

“There’s not a lot of information given to parents on what is really in vaccines and unless you ask for things,” Bell said.

Her daughter suffered a bad reaction from a vaccine as a child and she has been hesitant on vaccinating ever since.

Jennifer Mecomber from the Jackson County Health Department understands why parents have concerns on vaccinating their children.

“It’s just a little scary for some parents so there’s the hesitancy,” Mecomber said. “We encourage conversations with their providers.”

“The pandemic was a very polarized time for vaccines,” Mecomber said. “Unfortunately, that spilled over into our childhood vaccines.”

Ohio has about 82 children infected with the measles and Mecomber said the decline in immunization rates will cause an increase in diseases here in Michigan.

Bell said there’s confusion when it comes to vaccines.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t believe putting things in their kids that they don’t know what it is,” Bell said.

The number one concern between health officials and parents is making sure children are safe.

