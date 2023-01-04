CATA has a new ‘Listening Bus’ program, making it easier for riders to be heard

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - CATA has a new program that will give passengers a voice while commuting. The Listening Bus launches on Monday, Jan. 30 aboard select CATA buses staffed by CATA representatives.

Riders will have a chance to share constructive feedback about their experiences with CATA services as they travel to their destinations.

Feedback received from customers will be considered in new route planning, to enhance existing services and eliminate those that no longer effectively serve riders.

Listening Bus will start on Jan. 30 with trips taking place in the afternoon on:

Route 1 Downtown Lansing/Meridian Mall

Route 8 Pennsylvania/Holt

Route 22 MSU/Haslett/Okemos

Route 23 MSU/Okemos/Haslett

Route 30 South & East Neighborhoods (MSU)

A detailed list of departure times and locations can be found by visiting www.CATA.org/ListeningBus as well as more information about the new program.

Listening Bus is one of the many ways to submit feedback to CATA. Customers are encouraged to submit feedback throughout the year by calling 517-394-1000, emailing info@cata.org, submitting a form online at cata.org or to Customer Experience Representatives in the information booth at the CATA Transportation Center in downtown Lansing, open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

