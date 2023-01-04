Bath Township police plan to release bodycam footage of deadly shooting

Bath Township police stated an officer from the department was involved in a shooting while...
Bath Township police stated an officer from the department was involved in a shooting while responding to a call for a domestic disturbance.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Bath Township announced Wednesday they will release body camera footage of Monday’s police shooting.

Michigan State Police confirmed one person was killed in the shooting at Dutch Hills Mobile Home Park.

The Bath Township Police Department the decision to release footage was made to maintain accountability and trust within the community and they believe in “the importance of transparency.”

The department said the footage will be released to the public “very soon.”

The shooting is under investigation by Michigan State Police. Bath Township police said more information will be released once Michigan State Police finish its investigation.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
There is a heavy police presence at Dutch Hills mobile home park in Bath Township, MI.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Bath Twp. mobile home park
Michigan State Police found two guns during a traffic stop on Dec. 29, 2022.
Michigan State Police seize 2 guns following traffic stop
Man dies in car crash in Oakland Township
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Pictured: John J. Dewane
New Ingham County Prosecutor, new policies
Owosso gets new shipping option for residents
Owosso gets new shipping option for residents
Ingham County welcomes new prosecutor
Owosso gets new shipping option for residents
Owosso gets new shipping option for residents