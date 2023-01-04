Bath Township police plan to release bodycam footage of deadly shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Bath Township announced Wednesday they will release body camera footage of Monday’s police shooting.

Michigan State Police confirmed one person was killed in the shooting at Dutch Hills Mobile Home Park.

The Bath Township Police Department the decision to release footage was made to maintain accountability and trust within the community and they believe in “the importance of transparency.”

The department said the footage will be released to the public “very soon.”

The shooting is under investigation by Michigan State Police. Bath Township police said more information will be released once Michigan State Police finish its investigation.

