Whitmer to deliver State of the State Address on January 25th

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer’s 5th State of the State Address is scheduled to take place in January.

On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who on Sunday was inaugurated into a second term as governor, announced she will hold her fifth State of the State Address on Wednesday, Jan 25. The session will be held in the Michigan House Chambers with the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan Senate.

According to Whitmer, she will touch on her proposals to lower costs and make Michigan more competitive while expanding opportunities.

“The State of the State address is an opportunity to talk about the issues that make a real difference in people’s lives and focus on what we’re going to get done this year,” said Whitmer. “I can’t wait to share my vision for our state as we move towards our bright future, and lay out my plans to lower costs, bring supply chains and manufacturing home to Michigan, and ensure Michiganders have unparalleled economic opportunity and personal freedom.”

