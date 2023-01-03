Spartan Women’s Basketball Outlasts Northwestern, 71-64

EVANSTON, Ill. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s basketball earned its fourth-straight win with a 71-64 victory over Northwestern on Monday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The Spartans improved 10-5 overall and improved to 2-2 in Big Ten action. This was MSU’s first win at Welsh-Ryan since 2014. The Wildcats fall to 6-7 overall and 0-3 in league action.

Michigan State had three players in double figures led by 21 points by sophomore guard Matilda Ekh, who went 5-for-8 from beyond the arc. Senior forward Taiyier Parks had her second-straight double-digit scoring game with 17 points and six rebounds, while graduate guard Kamaria McDaniel added 13 points. Redshirt-junior guard/forward Julia Ayrault was a beast on the boards with 10 rebounds to lead all players.

Northwestern was led by 12 points from Sydney Wood.

The Spartan offense was slow to get going, starting 1-for-6 from the field. Parks broke a three-minute scoring drought to make it a 6-4 NU lead. The Wildcats continued its sharp shooting in the first quarter as MSU’s shooting woes lingered, as NU went up 15-7. Northwestern led by as many as 10 points in the first period.

Michigan State scored the first five points of the second quarter to tie the score at 20-20. Ekh came to life in the second stanza with three treys before the media timeout. The Spartans used a 7-0 run to go up 35-27, leading to a NU timeout at the 2:52 mark of the second period. Ekh ended the quarter, going 5-for-6 from beyond the arc for 17 points, as MSU out-scored NU 28-12 in the period. MSU led at the half, 43-32.

In the third quarter, Northwestern went over three minutes without scoring and MSU went on a 6-0 run to take a 51-36 advantage. An Ayrault triple halted a Spartan nearly three minute scoring drought with under five minutes left in the stanza, as MSU took its biggest lead 62-44. Ayrault helped MSU surge to its biggest lead with six points in the third quarter.

Northwestern scored six of the first eight points of the fourth quarter to trim the MSU lead to 64-55 at the 7:59 mark. Sophomore forward Isaline Alexander halted a 6-0 NU run to re-establish the double-digit lead. The Spartans went over four minutes without a field goal as the Wildcats clawed their way back into the game. Northwestern out-scored Michigan State 15-9 in the period, but MSU was able to hold on for the win.

The Spartans will remain on the road to take on No. 13 Maryland on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m.

