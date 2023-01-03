Saving lives at the Lansing Mall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Your heart stopping is a scary concept, but it’s more common than you might think. Every 90 seconds someone dies of cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association.

A CPR Co. inside the Lansing Mall does CPR certification classes among others. It’s owned by Rhonda and Rick Williams, who hold CPR training very close to their heart. They started the business after Rick Williams had to give his father CPR, just after receiving his certification.

“75-80% of the time you will do this on a loved one or a friend,” said Rhonda Williams, “Rick knew what to do, but it was his first time doing CPR on somebody. So it was... hard.”

Being educated in CPR can even save your own life, which Rhonda experienced first-hand.

“I needed to call 911, I needed to eat the aspirin, I needed to do this I needed to do that,” she recalled, “I believe, and the 911 dispatcher said ‘That’s probably what saved your life because you knew what to do.’”

Rhonda Williams said it’s not easy, but that anyone can do it once they learn the basics.

“Face to face, mannequin to mannequin this is what we do,” she said.

Williams said that is the best way to learn CPR in person. Their mannequins have feedback monitors because you might be surprised by how much pressure is required.

“Because you go down two inches when you do (CPR) on the adult, and then on the infant, you would do one and a half inches,” she said.

Knowing what to do is key because cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, at any time. In most cases, acting before the ambulance arrives is the difference between life and death.

Depending on the provider, you can expect to spend about two hours and around fifty dollars on your CPR certification. At A CPR Co., they schedule classes based on interest.

The American Red Cross is also offering classes on CPR and first aid. The first one is Saturday from 9-11:15 a.m. Classes are offered both online or in-person at the American Red Cross on East Grand River Avenue near the Lansing Fire Station.

