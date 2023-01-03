New year, new money for low paid workers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state’s minimum wage rate increased just as we rang in the New Year and for the first time, businesses in Michigan are required to pay their workers at least $10.10 an hour – that’s just about a 2% increase. In 2022, Michigan had the 26th highest minimum wage in the nation.

Local businesses said they’re already paying their workers more than $10.10 an hour. That ultimately leaves customers to deal with higher-priced menu options.

“I mean, it’s good for the workers because I think they’re going to make more money. But I think it’s going to get passed down to the customers in the end,” said Henry Kwok of Henry’s Place.

To afford paying their workers more, businesses like Henry’s Place in Meridian Township, are charging a little more for food and downsizing how much you get.

“We’ve adjusted our prices accordingly so we won’t have to increase our prices that much more. I feel like there’s been a lot of challenges throughout the last couple of years so I feel like this is just another challenge in our industry,” said Kwok.

Tim Daman, president and CEO at the Lansing Regional Chamber, said pressure to stay in business and attract good workers are two reasons why some employers are already offering more competitive, livable wages.

“I think for customers especially, we’re all going to continue to pay more. And even the governor has said most recently back in the fall of 2022 that really probably seeing that this is not really sustainable for a lot of businesses,” said Daman.

Michigan State University Economist Antonio Doblas-Madrid said this wage increase is still not high compared to past wage increases.

“I do not think that Michigan will become such a high-labor state that companies will leave for other neighboring states,” said Doblas-Madrid.

The state has also raised hourly wages for tipped employees, like restaurant servers, to just under $4.00 an hour. Competitive wages that Kwok hopes will keep employees and customers coming through the doors at Henry’s Place.

Michigan’s minimum wage could jump to $13.03 by mid-February. That increase is being argued in a lawsuit before the Michigan Court of Claims.

