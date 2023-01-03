New Ingham County Prosecutor promises to crack down on crime

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel and Nathan Stearns
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County’s new prosecutor, John Dewane, promised to crack down on violent crime.

On Tuesday, Dewane stated that his first focus in office will be to make sure repeat violent criminal offenders are put behind bars for good. He later said both homicides and violent crimes involving weapons are on the rise in Ingham County.

Read more: John Dewane appointed to Ingham County Prosecutor

Dewane has worked in the prosecutor’s office since 2001 where he conducted over 80 felony trials, as well as multiple homicide cases. Prior to that, he was an attorney in private practice at St. Joseph Michigan, and represented criminal defendants as well as local governments prosecuting people for traffic violations.

