Michigan State Police seize 2 guns following traffic stop

By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop on Thursday resulted in the discovery of two loaded weapons.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle driving 90 mph on US-23, near Willis Road. Police said the driver, a 25-year-old from South Carolina, had a loaded rifle and loaded handgun with them.

Police said the driver did not have a CPL.

