Michigan man sentenced in death of infant he was babysitting

(Envato)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan man was sentenced Tuesday to at least 12 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in the 2017 death of an infant he had been babysitting.

A Kalamazoo County Circuit Court judge sentenced Bryant Rolland Jr., 37, to 12 1/2 to 40 years in prison in the death of 11-month-old Jaceyon Downey. The Kalamazoo man had pleaded no contest in December to second-degree murder in the boy’s death.

Authorities said Rolland was babysitting Jaceyon and his then 3-year-old brother as he was watching six of his own children. Rolland was accused of pushing the infant down a set of stairs on Aug. 23, 2017, four days before the child died in a hospital, the Kalamazoo Gazette reported.

Rolland had been found guilty of first-degree murder in the boy’s death in 2019 and sentenced to life in prison without parole. But he was granted a new trial after his attorney was deemed to have provided ineffective counsel.

Rolland was released from prison in December 2020, but he has been in the Kalamazoo County Jail since April 2021. The judge who sentenced Rolland on Tuesday gave him credit for nearly five years of incarceration.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence at Dutch Hills mobile home park in Bath Township, MI.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Bath Twp. mobile home park
One woman dead after a car crash in Parma Township on Sunday
Sparrow Hospital announces first baby of the new year
Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s
Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase

Latest News

Patchy to dense fog will cause visibility issues in the morning.
Fog and rain remain and a nutty addition to your winter drink menu
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Family of Bills’ Hamlin thanks supporters, asks for prayers
Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
Mayor Schor announces American Rescue Plan grant awards in Lansing