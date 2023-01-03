Mayor Schor announces American Rescue Plan grant awards in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor announced that local organizations were awarded grants as part of the City’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

On Tuesday, Schor said that the ARPA appropriations resolution, which was proposed by him and passed by the Lansing City Council, set aside just under $2 million to be sent out to community groups.

“These funds provided by the federal government through ARPA are going to help fund some great programs all across Lansing and for Lansing residents. This diverse group of organizations are doing great work in our community, especially after the effects of COVID on Lansing. Being able to help share this one-time funding to boost their programs as a result of the COVID pandemic is a fantastic step forward,” said Schor. “The advisory review committee recommended a broad selection to me in terms of services provided, target demographics, and locations within the City. It was a hard job to narrow down all of these requests and they did a great job managing the list.”

67 applications from organizations across Lansing were given to the City, totaling just under $18 million in funding requests.

Below is a list of organizations and their funding according to Mayor Schor:

Cristo Rey Community Center

$99,934

Revenue Replacement for Healthcare Services

East Side Community Action Center

$60,000

Transitional Assistance for Housing/Utilities/Rent

GAAY Sports

$5,000

LGBTQ Team Sports Programs

Habitat for Humanity

$50,000

Transitional Housing for Homeless Population

Holy Cross Services

$290,000

Capital Project for Homeless Service Expansion

KCS Angels

$60,000

Hire Part-time Staff to Help Disabled Adults

Potter Park Zoo

$50,000

Revenue Replacement & Educational Services

Punks With Lunch

$20,000

Food kits to Homeless & Others w/Food Insecurities

Riverwalk Theatre

$20,000

Revenue Replacement & Capital Upgrades

Women’s Center

$62,000

Mental Health Services for Women

NNOV, Inc.

$50,000

Home Furnishing Needs for Veterans

Suits in the City

$30,000

Revenue Replacement for LGBTQ Community Events

The Village Lansing

$10,000

Violence Prevention Initiatives & Programs

YMCA Oak Park

$25,000

Handicapped Ramp and Capital Improvements

Boys and Girls Club

$105,280

Revenue Replacement & Kitchen Improvements to Expand Food Service

Cardboard Prophets

$20,000

Capital Area Diaper Bank and Laundry Events

LMTS Community Outreach

$135,000

Mental Health & Food Insecurity Programs

The Turning Point of Lansing

$147,000

Math, Reading, SAT Prep, Life Skills for Lansing students

Brand New Me - Reading Readiness

$15,000

Educational Programs for Children w/Special Challenges

Care Free Medical

$50,000

Free Medical & Dental Services for Those in Need

End Violent Encounters (EVE)

$125,000

Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Housing & Support Programs

MI Just Cause

$100,000

Capital Improvements to Youth Housing Facility

Salus Center

$46,000

LGBTQ Community Reconnect Program

South Lansing Ministries

$15,000

Food Delivery Program for Disabled, Elderly & Those in Need

Women’s Opportunity House

$50,000

Financial Assistance & Support Programs for Women in Need

Essential Blessings

$10,000

Personal Care Items for Homeless

Greater Lansing Food Bank

$250,000

Backpack Food Kits for Lansing School District Students

TOTAL:

$1,900,214

The American Rescue Plan Act was a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in 2021, also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package.

“Thank you to President Biden and Vice-President Harris for their leadership in ensuring that these federal funds were made available to effect programs that directly impact our residents. Our congressional delegation should also be commended, especially Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, and US Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, for ensuring federal funds were available to help local communities and agencies working directly with our residents,” Schor said.

In 2022, The city issued grants to organizations and people who meet federal guidelines for economic hardships. Lansing had about $1.9 million total to distribute to eligible groups and programs.

Background: City of Lansing accepting American Rescue Plan Act applications

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.