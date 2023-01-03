Mayor Schor announces American Rescue Plan grant awards in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor announced that local organizations were awarded grants as part of the City’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
On Tuesday, Schor said that the ARPA appropriations resolution, which was proposed by him and passed by the Lansing City Council, set aside just under $2 million to be sent out to community groups.
“These funds provided by the federal government through ARPA are going to help fund some great programs all across Lansing and for Lansing residents. This diverse group of organizations are doing great work in our community, especially after the effects of COVID on Lansing. Being able to help share this one-time funding to boost their programs as a result of the COVID pandemic is a fantastic step forward,” said Schor. “The advisory review committee recommended a broad selection to me in terms of services provided, target demographics, and locations within the City. It was a hard job to narrow down all of these requests and they did a great job managing the list.”
67 applications from organizations across Lansing were given to the City, totaling just under $18 million in funding requests.
Below is a list of organizations and their funding according to Mayor Schor:
- Cristo Rey Community Center
- $99,934
- Revenue Replacement for Healthcare Services
- East Side Community Action Center
- $60,000
- Transitional Assistance for Housing/Utilities/Rent
- GAAY Sports
- $5,000
- LGBTQ Team Sports Programs
- Habitat for Humanity
- $50,000
- Transitional Housing for Homeless Population
- Holy Cross Services
- $290,000
- Capital Project for Homeless Service Expansion
- KCS Angels
- $60,000
- Hire Part-time Staff to Help Disabled Adults
- Potter Park Zoo
- $50,000
- Revenue Replacement & Educational Services
- Punks With Lunch
- $20,000
- Food kits to Homeless & Others w/Food Insecurities
- Riverwalk Theatre
- $20,000
- Revenue Replacement & Capital Upgrades
- Women’s Center
- $62,000
- Mental Health Services for Women
- NNOV, Inc.
- $50,000
- Home Furnishing Needs for Veterans
- Suits in the City
- $30,000
- Revenue Replacement for LGBTQ Community Events
- The Village Lansing
- $10,000
- Violence Prevention Initiatives & Programs
- YMCA Oak Park
- $25,000
- Handicapped Ramp and Capital Improvements
- Boys and Girls Club
- $105,280
- Revenue Replacement & Kitchen Improvements to Expand Food Service
- Cardboard Prophets
- $20,000
- Capital Area Diaper Bank and Laundry Events
- LMTS Community Outreach
- $135,000
- Mental Health & Food Insecurity Programs
- The Turning Point of Lansing
- $147,000
- Math, Reading, SAT Prep, Life Skills for Lansing students
- Brand New Me - Reading Readiness
- $15,000
- Educational Programs for Children w/Special Challenges
- Care Free Medical
- $50,000
- Free Medical & Dental Services for Those in Need
- End Violent Encounters (EVE)
- $125,000
- Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Housing & Support Programs
- MI Just Cause
- $100,000
- Capital Improvements to Youth Housing Facility
- Salus Center
- $46,000
- LGBTQ Community Reconnect Program
- South Lansing Ministries
- $15,000
- Food Delivery Program for Disabled, Elderly & Those in Need
- Women’s Opportunity House
- $50,000
- Financial Assistance & Support Programs for Women in Need
- Essential Blessings
- $10,000
- Personal Care Items for Homeless
- Greater Lansing Food Bank
- $250,000
- Backpack Food Kits for Lansing School District Students
TOTAL:
$1,900,214
The American Rescue Plan Act was a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in 2021, also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package.
“Thank you to President Biden and Vice-President Harris for their leadership in ensuring that these federal funds were made available to effect programs that directly impact our residents. Our congressional delegation should also be commended, especially Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, and US Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, for ensuring federal funds were available to help local communities and agencies working directly with our residents,” Schor said.
In 2022, The city issued grants to organizations and people who meet federal guidelines for economic hardships. Lansing had about $1.9 million total to distribute to eligible groups and programs.
Background: City of Lansing accepting American Rescue Plan Act applications
