Man dies in car crash in Oakland Township

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Oakland Township.

The Oakland County Sheriff is looking for a driver that hit and killed a man from Shelby Township with their car. According to WDIV Local 4 in Detroit, 22-year-old Benjamin Kable, who died in the crash, was a senior at Michigan State University.

Officials said that Kable was walking along the road on Rochester Road south of Whims Lane on the morning of New Year’s Day. The driver of the vehicle who allegedly hit Kable, fled the scene. Police said that she was a woman of Asian descent who was driving a BMW 300.

News 10 will update this story as more information is found.

