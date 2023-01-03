Livingston County Sheriff seeks 2 accused of using stolen card to buy $1K worth of lottery tickets
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying two people.
According to authorities, the two men fraudulently used someone’s credit card to purchase nearly $1,000 in gasoline and lottery tickets. The two were driving what appears to be a white van.
Further details were not revealed.
Anyone who recognizes the two or has any information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-546-2440 ext. 4335.
