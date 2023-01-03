Livingston County Sheriff seeks 2 accused of using stolen card to buy $1K worth of lottery tickets

Anyone who recognizes the two are asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at...
Anyone who recognizes the two are asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 517-546-2440.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying two people.

According to authorities, the two men fraudulently used someone’s credit card to purchase nearly $1,000 in gasoline and lottery tickets. The two were driving what appears to be a white van.

Further details were not revealed.

Anyone who recognizes the two or has any information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-546-2440 ext. 4335.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence at Dutch Hills mobile home park in Bath Township, MI.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Bath Twp. mobile home park
One woman dead after a car crash in Parma Township on Sunday
Sparrow Hospital announces first baby of the new year
Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Michigan State Police found two guns during a traffic stop on Dec. 29, 2022.
Michigan State Police seize 2 guns following traffic stop
New Ingham County Prosecutor promises to crack down on crime
Clinton man dies after car crash in Lenawee County
First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to preview some heavy fog that may...
Fog and rain remain and a nutty addition to your winter drink menu