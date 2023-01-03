Livingston County Sheriff seeks 2 accused of using stolen card to buy $1K worth of lottery tickets

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying two people.

According to authorities, the two men fraudulently used someone’s credit card to purchase nearly $1,000 in gasoline and lottery tickets. The two were driving what appears to be a white van.

Further details were not revealed.

Anyone who recognizes the two or has any information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-546-2440 ext. 4335.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.