Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package

(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill package that gives the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) the tools to ensure financial oversight of insurance companies based in the state.

According to the DIFS, the package takes calculations that are meant to give more information to assess group risks and capital adequacy. The changes were necessary to make sure the state remained in compliance with qualified standards set by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, which the DIFS said allows for inter-state cooperation and reduces regulatory redundancies.

Anita Fox is the director of DIFS and said the Legislature came together in a bipartisan way.

“These changes will help DIFS protect policyholders through its regulatory oversight of insurance companies’ financial solvency, while ensuring Michigan remains an integral part of the state-based system of insurance regulation,” said Fox.

People who have questions that can not be solved by their insurance company can contact DIFS at 877-999-6442 or file a complaint on the DIFS website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence at Dutch Hills mobile home park in Bath Township, MI.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Bath Twp. mobile home park
One woman dead after a car crash in Parma Township on Sunday
Sparrow Hospital announces first baby of the new year
Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s
Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase

Latest News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Family of Bills’ Hamlin thankful for support; Bills-Bengals won’t resume this week
Mayor Schor announces American Rescue Plan grant awards in Lansing
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk check out when the rain and...
Rain and fog slow the morning drive and why you should toss a cake
Whitmer to deliver State of the State Address on January 25th