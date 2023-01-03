Fog and rain remain and a nutty addition to your winter drink menu

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to preview some heavy fog that may impact your upcoming travel plans. Plus we take a look at some of the top stories of the afternoon, including a lawsuit filed against Southwest Airlines, along with what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 3, 2023

Average High: 32º Average Low 19º

Lansing Record High: 58° 1874

Lansing Record Low: -16° 1879

Jackson Record High: 58º 2004

Jackson Record Low: -14º 2014

