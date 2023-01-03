First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We continue with a storm system over the Great Lakes region. Today plan on scattered rain showers and areas of fog. High temperatures today should be in the upper 40s for most of Mid-Michigan. Tonight we are under the clouds with low temperatures in the low 30s.

Thursday the storm system pulls off to the East. Behind the storm we are a few degrees cooler with high temperatures in the mid 30s. Scattered snow showers are expected on the back of the departing storm Thursday. Any snow accumulation Thursday should be a half inch or less. Don’t be surprised if a few raindrops mix with the snowflakes Thursday.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 30s. Snow showers return Saturday with highs in the low 30s. High temperatures remain in the 30s for the second half of the weekend. Some sunshine should return Sunday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 4, 2023

Average High: 32º Average Low 19º

Lansing Record High: 61° 1997

Lansing Record Low: -29° 1981

Jackson Record High: 60º 1997

Jackson Record Low: -13º 1981

