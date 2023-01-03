Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 9,793 new cases, 69 deaths over past 7 days
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases and deaths have gone down again this week.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,793 new cases of COVID and 69 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.
During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,399, a drop from last week’s average of 1,561.
State totals now sit at 2,998,447 cases and 40,836 deaths since the pandemic almost three years ago.
As of Tuesday, 1,217 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 1,184 hospitalized a week ago.
|County
|Confirmed COVID cases
|COVID-related deaths
|New cases per 100,000 people
|Clinton County
|16,806
|212
|188.5
|Eaton County
|27,910
|420
|171.4
|Ingham County
|66,826
|826
|158.3
|Jackson County
|42,293
|589
|192.4
|Shiawassee County
|17,336
|233
|138.0
