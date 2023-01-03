Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 9,793 new cases, 69 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 2,998,447 cases and 40,836 deaths since the pandemic almost three years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases and deaths have gone down again this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,793 new cases of COVID and 69 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,399, a drop from last week’s average of 1,561.

State totals now sit at 2,998,447 cases and 40,836 deaths since the pandemic almost three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,217 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 1,184 hospitalized a week ago.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County16,806212188.5
Eaton County27,910420171.4
Ingham County66,826826158.3
Jackson County42,293589192.4
Shiawassee County17,336233138.0

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence at Dutch Hills mobile home park in Bath Township, MI.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Bath Twp. mobile home park
One woman dead after a car crash in Parma Township on Sunday
Sparrow Hospital announces first baby of the new year
Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Coast Guard rescues 2 sailors, 1 dog from vessel with help of AMHS ferry
Coast Guard rescues 2 sailors, 1 dog from vessel with help of AMHS ferry
SDF
Full circle: CityPlace project to bring housing back to urban renewal zone
Neighborhood Watch 1/2
Neighborhood Watch 1/2
Women gets screened for breast cancer
Your Health: Metastatic cancer breakthroughs