Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 9,793 new cases, 69 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases and deaths have gone down again this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,793 new cases of COVID and 69 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,399, a drop from last week’s average of 1,561.

State totals now sit at 2,998,447 cases and 40,836 deaths since the pandemic almost three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,217 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 1,184 hospitalized a week ago.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 16,806 212 188.5 Eaton County 27,910 420 171.4 Ingham County 66,826 826 158.3 Jackson County 42,293 589 192.4 Shiawassee County 17,336 233 138.0

