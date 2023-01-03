Clinton man dies after car crash in Lenawee County

(WAVE 3 News)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - A man has died after a van hit him on US-233 over the holidays.

The incident took place on Wednesday, Dec. 28 just after 7 a.m. when a van driving southeast on US-233 hit a man walking on the eastbound lane. The 38-year-old man from Clinton died in the crash. Meanwhile, police said the driver of the van was not hurt. This happened east of Industrial Drive in Adrian.

At the time, the sun was not up and there were no street lights in the area. Police stated that the driver was not under the influence.

Anyone who has information can contact Officer Paula West at Adrian Police Department, 517-264-4808.

