Bills-Bengals won’t resume game this week, Week 18 unchanged

Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.(AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest will not be resumed this week and the Week 18 schedule remains unchanged, the NFL said Tuesday.

The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game at a later date.

The 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition on Tuesday after the Bills said his heart stopped after making a tackle in the opening quarter of a game against the Bengals. Medical staff restored his heartbeat during frantic moments on the field before he was loaded into an ambulance. Players from both teams were crying and praying during an emotional scene in front of a national television audience.

“Damar experienced cardiac arrest and was promptly resuscitated by on-site club physicians and independent medical personnel, all of whom are highly trained in implementing the plans for medical emergencies,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter sent to all teams that was obtained by The Associated Press. “Damar was stabilized and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a Level One trauma center, where he remains in the ICU.”

Dr. Anthony Cardillo, an ER specialist, has thoughts on Damar Hamlin's condition after the NFL star suffered a cardiac arrest mid-game. (Source: CNN)

Goodell informed the clubs in his memo that Dr. Nyaka NiiLampti sent each team’s clinician and head of player engagement information about mental health and support resources that are available to players and staff.

“Additional resources including on-site services can be available for any club that wishes this assistance,” Goodell said.

Goodell told teams they would be advised promptly of any changes to this weekend’s schedule. The outcome of the Bills-Bengals game has major playoff implications.

Both teams are fighting for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Bills (12-3) entered the game in the top spot while the Bengals (11-4) had a chance to clinch the AFC North with a victory and also were in the mix for the No. 1 seed along with Kansas City (13-3).

The Bengals led 7-3 in the first quarter when the game was stopped. The NFL is scheduled to begin playoffs on Jan. 14.

___ AP Sports Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence at Dutch Hills mobile home park in Bath Township, MI.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Bath Twp. mobile home park
One woman dead after a car crash in Parma Township on Sunday
Sparrow Hospital announces first baby of the new year
Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s
Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase

Latest News

This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber...
Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday
FILE - Rep.-elect George Santos, R-New York, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Rep.-elect Santos set to be sworn in despite investigations
Pelé will be buried in the Brazilian city where he began his career.
Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous
A credit freeze keeps new accounts from being opened in your name
Experts: Securing personal information is essential to protect yourself from fraud
United States Rep. Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts, says Santos should resign if he had...
Rep. Clark: George Santos should resign