Your Health: New ALS treatment extends lives

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may remember the “ice bucket challenge” from a few years back. In the viral challenge, someone would dump a bucket of ice water on their head to raise awareness and donations for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

That movement raised millions of dollars for research.

Now, one of the drugs developed because of that donated money has just been FDA approved for use.

In 2014, the ice bucket challenge was all over social media. People challenged their friends to dump ice water over their heads and then donate to the ALS Association. A portion of the $115 million raised went to research and contributed to developing a new ALS drug.

Dr. Sabrina Paganoni was the lead investigator on the clinical trial that led to the approval of this new therapy.

“The new drug is called AMX 35, a combination of two different drugs.”

Now marketed as Relyvrio, the drug comes in a powder form that patients can drink or take by feeding tube. It works by slowing the loss of spinal and brain nerve cells.

“Things that we do every day that we take for granted, like talking or swallowing or walking or climbing stairs, people who took the drug did better on those functions for longer.”

Patients taking the drug also lived, on average, five months longer. Giving some valuable time.

“People want to see their kids graduate from school or they want to see their first child get married. So, really five or six months could be the difference between making it to that event or not.”

One drawback that has been a major concern for patient advocates is the cost of the medication, which is around $158,000 a year. The company that developed the drug says the cost to patients will be lower because they anticipate insurance will cover it.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.